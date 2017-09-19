Tigers posts first win of season over Westminster

OPELOUSAS _ Quarterback Mason Mendoza tossed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Srigley, giving the Hanson Memorial Tigers a 26-19 victory over the Westminster Crusaders here Friday in non-district action.

With the win, the Hanson Memorial Tigers posted their first win of the season, moving to 1-2 on the year.

Hanson’s Lawson St. Blanc broke a scoreless tie with a one-yard touchdown plunge as the Tigers built a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter.

Hanson upped its lead to 12-0 in the second quarter before WCA’s Cole Fournet scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards before John Thibodaux booted the second extra point to lift the Crusaders to a 13-12 lead in the second quarter.

Hanson regained the lead at 18-13 on a three-yard run in the third quarter.

Fournet hit paydirt from two yards out, helping the Crusaders secure a 19-18 cushion later in the third quarter.

Mendoza later fired a 51-yard scoring strike to Srigley, giving the Hanson Memorial Tigers a 24-19 advantage in the fourth quarter. Hanson tacked on the two-point conversion, posting the 26-19 victory over WCA.

Hanson (1-2) will open District 7-1A action Friday at McCloskey Field against the Vermilion Catholic Eagles.