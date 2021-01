Three from Central Catholic make All-District First Team in football

Central Catholic had three athletes earn first-team honors to lead its All-District 7-1A Football Team selections.

Central Catholic senior Hugh Hamer made the top squad twice, as a utility selection on offense and as a return specialist on defense.

Also on defense, juniors Drayton Keller and Kye Morgel earned first-team honors for the Eagles. Keller is a defensive lineman, while Morgel was chosen for the Flex position.

Central Catholic had six players earn seven spots on the all-district second team.

That group was led by senior Trent Hillen, who earned honors as a defensive lineman and a punter.

Other Central Catholic second-team defensive selections were juniors, linebacker Jonathan Picou and defensive back Carter Williams.

The Eagles had three second-team offensive selections: senior wide receiver Ross Thomas and two sophomores, lineman Angelo Viscardi and running back Damondrick Blackburn.

The Eagles had five honorable mention selections: senior tight end Caleb Menina, senior place kicker Brett Morell, junior offensive lineman Karson Nelson, sophomore offensive lineman Elijah Brown and sophomore quarter-back Caleb O’con.

The district had Co-Offensive and Co-Defensive Most Valuable Players. Vermilion Catholic senior quarterback Drew Lege and Highland Baptist athlete Myles Liggans shared the offensive honors, while Centerville senior line-backer Morty Frederick and Vermilion Catholic sophomore linebacker Ashton Belaire were honored as Co-Defensive Most Valuable Players.

Vermilion Catholic’s Broc Prejean is the district’s Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete All-District Team:

First-Team Offense

Jaymin LeBlanc, Hanson Memorial, offensive line, Sr.; Camen Dooley, Centerville, offensive line, Jr.; Tyreke Collins, Highland Baptist Christian School, offensive line, Sr.; Jude Roger, Vermilion Catholic, offensive line, Sr.; Daylon Dubois, VC, offensive line, Sr.; Eugene Foulcard, HM, running back, So.; Donald Foulcard, HM, running back, Sr.; Tyler Gunner, CHS, running back, Sr.; Kylyn Jones, HBCS, wide receiver, Sr.; Saul Dartez, VC, wide receiver, Sr.; John Robert Allums, VC, wide receiver, Sr.; Malachi Ayo, Covenant Christian Academy, wide receiver, Sr.; Drew Lege, VC, quarterback, Sr.; Myles Liggans, HBCS, athlete, Sr.; Hugh Hamer, CCHS, utility, Sr.; John Robert Allums, VC, place kick-er, Sr.

Co-MVP: Drew Lege, VC, Sr.; and Myles Liggans, HBCS, Sr.

First-Team Defense

Milton Shexnayder, CHS, defensive line, So.; Rorry Rideaux, HBCS, defensive line, Jr.; Drayton Keller, CCHS, defensive line, Jr.; Zack Broussard, VC, defensive line, So.; Sadler Delahoussaye, HBCS, linebacker, Sr.; Morty Frederick, CHS, linebacker, Sr.; Ashton Belaire, VC, linebacker, So.; Jacques Hulin, VC, linebacker, Sr.; Myles Liggans, HBCS, defensive back, Sr.; Ezra Armstrong, CHS, defensive back, Sr.; Rhett LeBlanc, VC, defensive back, So.; Alec Broussard, VC, defensive back, Sr.; Kye Morgel, CCHS, flex, Jr.; Josh Sagrera, VC, flex, Sr.; Drew Lege, VC, punter, Sr.; and Hugh Hamer, CCHS, return specialist, Sr.

Defensive Co-MVP: Morty Frederick, CHS, Sr.; and Ashton Belaire, VC, So.

Coach of the Year: Broc Prejean, VC.

Second-Team Offense

Traveone Dauphine, CHS, offensive line, Jr.; Zachary Hebert, HM, offensive line, Sr.; EJ Chiasson, VC, offensive line, Jr.; Drake Turner, HBCS, offensive line, Jr.; Trent Lottinger, CCA, offensive line, Sr.; Angelo Viscardi, CCHS, offensive line, So.; Travis Billiot, CHS, running back, Sr.; Brayden Buquet, CCA, running back, Jr.; Damondrick Blackburn, CCHS, running back, So.; Caiden Meyers, CCA, wide receiver, Jr.; Ross Thomas, CCHS, wide receiver, Sr.; Mat-thew Derouen, VC, wide receiver, Sr.; Keelan Preston, HBCS, wide receiver, Sr.; Kale Decuir, HBCS, wide receiver, Sr.; Connor Matherne, CCA, quarterback, Jr.; Zakyrus Gordon, CCA, athlete, Jr.; Mikie Bazar, VC, utility, Jr.; and Parker Perry, HBCS, place kicker, Fr.

Second-Team Defense

Andy Mai, HM, defensive line, Jr.; Kobe Randolph, CHS, defensive line, Sr.; Tyreke Collins, HBCS, defensive line, Sr.; Trent Hillen, CCHS, defensive line, Sr.; Jacob Noegel, VC, defensive line, Sr.; Hayden Scott, CCA, linebacker, Jr.; Ty Olivier, HBCS, linebacker, Fr.; Jonathan Picou, CCHS, linebacker, Jr.; Travin Moore, VC, linebacker, So.; Eugene Foulcard, HM, linebacker, So.; Donald Foulcard, HM, linebacker, Sr.; Carter Fabre, CCA, defensive back, Sr.; JP Summers, VC, defensive back, Sr.; Derrick Wright, HBCS, defensive back, Sr.; Carter Williams, CCHS, defensive back, Jr.; Trent Hillen, CCHS, punter, Sr.; Ezra Armstrong, CHS, return specialist, Sr.

Honorable Mention Offense

Josh Listi, VC, offensive line, Sr.; Timmy Broussard, VC, offensive line, Sr.; Caden Pierce, CCA, offensive line, So; Caleb Menina, CCHS, tight end, Sr.; Elijha Brown, CCHS, offensive line, So.; Carroll Olivier Jr., HBCS, offensive line, Jr.; Kevin Sutton, HBCS, offensive line, Jr.; Karson Nelson, CCHS, offensive line, Jr.; Caleb O’con, CCHS, quarterback, So.; Matthew Elrod, HBCS, wide receiver, Sr.; Brayden Buquet, CCA, athlete, Jr.; Brant Pontiff, HM, offensive line, Sr.; Bryce Miguez, CHS, offensive line, Sr.; Dillon Mitchell, CHS, wide receiver, Sr.; Mat-thew Elrod, HBCS, wide receiver, Sr.; Nico Derouen, CHS, quarter-back, So.; and Brett Morell, CCHS, placekicker, Sr.

Honorable Mention Defense

Jaiden Valure, CCA, defensive line, Sr.; J.T. Teuton, CCA, defensive line, So.; Riley Rodriguez, HM, defensive line, Jr.; Zack Dupre, CCA, defensive back, So.; Ethan Judice, HM, defensive back, Fr.; Clent Briggs Jr., VC, defensive back, So.; Caleb Broussard, VC, defensive line, So.; and Matt Sonnier, CHS, linebacker, So.