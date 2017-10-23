Thibodaux routs WSM 42-0 here

THIBODAUX _ The Thibodaux Tigers of Class 5A limited the West St. Mary Wolfpack to total of 77 yards en route to a 42-0 victory in non-district action here Friday at the Thibodaux High School Field.

West St. Mary (3-5) stepped out of District 7-2A to battle the Thibodaux High Tigers (2-5) of Class 5-A with THS posting a 42-0 triumph.

Ray Johnson was the leading rusher for the Wolfpack with 1 carry for 11 yards. Desmon Washington had four totes for four yards while Taylun Druilhet had 3 carries for 3 yards. Tristan Harris picked up two yards on one carry while Demondric Pierre had seven carries for one yard.

Taylun Druilhet connected on 8 of 20 passes for 58 yards.

Dondre Johnson led the Wolfpack receivers with 2 receptions for 28 yards while Desmon Washington hauled in two passes for 13 yards. Ray Johnson had one catch for 23 yards.

Tristan Harris spearheaded the Wolfpack defense with 6 tackles. Other top tacklers for WSM were: Richard Bob, 9 tackles, Kijuan Biggles, 7 tackles, Kobe Phillps, 5 tackles, Anthony Shields, 2 tackles, Emmanuel Lockett, 2 tackles, Desmon Washington, 4 tackles, Bryson Abraham, 2 tackles, Ray Johnson, 6 tackles, D. Pierre 3 tackles,; Kentrelle Beasley, 1 tackle, Darnell Lockett, 1 tackle, Ejay Davis, 4 tackles, Ledonti Robertson, 1 tackle and Justin Chauvin, 1 tackle.

West St. Mary (3-5, 3-1) will host the Loreauville Tigers in District 7-2A action Friday at 7 p.m. at Wolfpack Stadium.