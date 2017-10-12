Swinging for a Cause golf tourney

Swinging for a Cause, which benefits the Bella Bowman Foundation, was held Sept. 30 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The first-place team was Pro Serve, who scored a 53. Team members are Randy Gifford, Will Daigle, Steven Inzenga and Page Breaux. With them are tournament officials George Blanchard, Lee Blanchard and Phillip Harrington. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Garrison Construction finished second in the Swinging For a Cause golf tournament with a score of 55. Team members are Jamie Garrison and Sherie Garrison. They are joined by tournament officials Page Breaux, Phillip Harrington, George Blanchard and Lee Blanchard. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
G & G Marine finished third in the Swinging For a Cause tournament by shooting a 57. Team members pictured are Teddy Paul, Glenn Jumonville and David Thibodaux. With them are tournament officials Lee Blanchard, George Blanchard and Philip Harrington. Not pictured is Tillman Simmons. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
