Stephensville Elementary holds 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run

Stephensville Elementary held its 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run Sept. 9, at the Stephensville Recreation Park. Overall winners were Troy Verrett, top photo, and Jean Karpan, not pictured. Above, are Fun Run participants. The 14-and-Under winner was Zachary Kitchen, while the top Stephensville Elementary student was Landon Aucoin. The top SES teacher was Melanie Belle and the Fun Run winners were Esteban Grivet and Abigail Gros. (The Bayou Journal photos)