State tournament to be held at Kemper Williams Park this week

The Louisiana Babe Ruth State Softball Tournament will begin Wednesday and continue through Saturday at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson.

The event still was scheduled to go on as scheduled of Monday night, Patterson Babe Ruth Softball President Harris DeHart said, despite the area being under a tropical storm warning due to a weather disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that may impact on the area.

Double-elimination state tournaments will be held at Kemper Williams for ages 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U and 18U.

As of Monday night, 34 teams were scheduled to attend. Pool play games for ages 8U-12U will be held Wednesday, while bracket play will begin Thursday.

Admission is $8 per day for those older than age 10, while a bracelet also will be sold for $20 for admission to the whole tournament. Those ages 10 and under will be admitted for free. Locally, Patterson will have an 8U, 10U and two 12U All-Star teams competing.

In 8U action, Patterson is schedule to meet East Feliciana Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The winner will meet We s t F e l i c i a n a Thursday at 4:30 p.m., while the loser will fall to the elimination bracket for a Friday morning contest against the loser of Thursday’s Terrebonne-Kenner contest.

In 10U action, Patterson will face the winner of Thursday morning’s contest between Iberville and West Feliciana. The Patterson matchup with the winner of those squads is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

In 12U action, Patterson’s Red team is set to face St. Charles at 9 a.m., while the Patterson Black team will meet JPRD West at 2:15 p.m.

The 8U, 10U and 12U tournaments are scheduled to run through Saturday, while the 14U tournament is set to conclude Thursday and the 18U tournament, Wednesday.

A y e a r a g o , Patterson’s 10U squad finished third at the Babe Ruth World Series in Jensen Beach, Florida.