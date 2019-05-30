The Louisiana State Mixed Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were held April 27 in Welsh. Class A winners were, Ricky Richard and Bobbie Richard, both of Church Point, first place; Sharla Fontenot and Tanner Pousson, both of Lacassine, second place; and Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista and Pat Pertuit of Marrero, third place. Team Richard was named tournament champion. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class B winners in the Louisiana State Mixed Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were Mike Ricardo and Belinda McClain, both of Shreveport, first place; Ruby Navarre of Carlyiss and Clay Weaver of Lacassine, second place; and Artie McMullen and Nancy Woods, both of Shreveport, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

State Mixed Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships held

Thu, 05/30/2019 - 4:24pm

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019