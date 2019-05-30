State Mixed Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships held

The Louisiana State Mixed Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were held April 27 in Welsh. Class A winners were, Ricky Richard and Bobbie Richard, both of Church Point, first place; Sharla Fontenot and Tanner Pousson, both of Lacassine, second place; and Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista and Pat Pertuit of Marrero, third place. Team Richard was named tournament champion. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)