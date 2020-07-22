State Doubles Pitching Championship winners listed

Kemper Williams Park, Patterson

July 18

Class A Women

First place (Women’s State Doubles Champions), Wanda Lantz, Marrero and Bobbie Richard, Church Point, 4 wins-1 loss, 30.0 ringer percentage; second place, Mary Begnaud, Lacassine and Rhonda Smith, Lake Charles, 2-2, 35.4; and third place, Pat Pertuit, Marrero and Sharla Fontenot, Lacassine, 2-2, 25.0.

After regulation there was a 3-way tie. Begnaud/Smith drew a bye. Lantz/Richard defeated Pertuit/Fontenot and Begnaud/Smith in 60-shoe games for the title.

Class A Men

First (Men’s State Doubles Champions), Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista and Al Dodson, Morgan City, 4-1, 45.0; second, Burnie Williams, Morgan City and Tanner Pousson, Lacassine, 3-2, 34.0; and third, Jack Caudle and JR Jones, both of Shreveport, 3-2, 22.3.

Class B Men

First, Ron Smith and C.J. Bertrand, both of Lake Charles, 5-0, 32.9; second, Dwain Arcenaux, Thibodaux and Glen Miller, Belle River, 4-1, 25.0; and third, Larry Pertuit, Marrero and Mack Thibodeaux, Lake Arthur, 3-2, 15.0.

Class C Men

First (Class Champions), Randy Giroir, Berwick and Hilton Rhodes, Bayou Vista, 5-1, 22.3; second, Mark Ordogne, Berwick and Julius Lovell, Bayou L’Ourse, 4-2, 10.3; and third, Danny Navarre, Caryliss and Joe Primeaux, Broussard, 3-2, 12.5.

After regulation Giroir/Rhodes defeated Ordogne/Lovell in a 60-shoe playoff game.