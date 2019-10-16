Article Image Alt Text

Dale Martin and Jeff Leleux won first place in the Championship Flight. The duo receives its prize from St. Mary Golf & Country Club's Barry Bolner. (Submitted Photo/St. Mary Golf & Country Club)

Blair Sampey and C.J. Ackman were the 1st Flight winners. They receive their award from St. Mary Golf & Country Club's Barry Bolner. (Submitted Photo/St. Mary Golf & Country Club)

Mike Taylor and Jim Williams were the 2nd Flight winners. They receive their award from St. Mary Golf & Country Club's Barry Bolner. Not pictured are second-place winners Chuck Walters and Greg Maillet. (Submitted Photo/St. Mary Golf & Country Club)

Ricky Parvino and Jamie Parvino were second in the Championship Flight. They receive their award from St. Mary Golf & Country Club's Barry Bolner. (Submitted Photo/St. Mary Golf & Country Club)

Briant Dozar and Lloyd Davis finished second in the 1st Flight. They receive their award from St. Mary Golf & Country Club's Barry Bolner. (Submitted Photo/St. Mary Golf & Country Club)

St. Mary Shootout 2-Man Scramble winners

Wed, 10/16/2019 - 6:17pm

The St. Mary Golf & Country Club in Berwick hosted its St. Mary Shootout 2-Man Scramble Sept. 14-15. Below are the top finishers.

