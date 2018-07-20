St. Mary Central 12s win sportsmanship award

The St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars won the Jim Quigley Sportsmanship Award at the Louisiana Dixie Youth Majors North Regional Tournament in Shreveport this week. St. Mary Central finished the tournament as runner-ups to West Carroll. The local squad recorded a 3-2 mark in regional play. Team members are, kneeling from left, Thomas Nini, Grant White, Henry Thorguson, Rhett Ratcliff, Zachery Kitchen and Kaleb Leonard. On the middle row are Hayden Robinson, Dawson Richard, Cru Bella, Braden Bourgeois, Luke Tarver and Jack Lipari. On the back row are assistant coaches Joey ichard and Brian Thorguson and head coach Ronnie Ratcliff. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Brian Thorguson)