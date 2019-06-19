(Submitted Photo/Kathleen Crochet)

St. Mary Aces place 3rd at state tourney

Wed, 06/19/2019 - 8:19pm

The St. Mary Aces, a select 9U AAA travel baseball team with players from Jeanerette to Patterson, recently placed 3rd out of 28 teams in the USSSA 9U AAA state tournament. They were awarded individual medals and a team souvenir bat. Team members are, kneeling from left, Luke Domingue, Eli Crochet, Cooper Vaccarella, Dewantre Edmond, Trey Rochel III, Jude Robin and Kohen Bonin. On the second row are Austin Pellerin, Caleb Madison, Traye Richardson and Peyton Doucet. On the back row are coaches Jerry Crochet and Jamon Vaccarella.

