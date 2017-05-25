The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association held its annual St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Benefit April 8 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class A winners were, from left, Tim Gilmore (who also was named tournament champion) of Bayou Vista, first place; Dudley Michel of Bayou Vista, second place; and Ricky Richard of Church Point, third place.(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)