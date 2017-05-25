The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association held its annual St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Benefit April 8 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class A winners were, from left, Tim Gilmore (who also was named tournament champion) of Bayou Vista, first place; Dudley Michel of Bayou Vista, second place; and Ricky Richard of Church Point, third place.(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class B winners of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's annual St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Benefit were, from left, Bernie Williams of Morgan City, first place; Gerald Prados of Centerville, second place; and Cheryl Matte of Lake Charles, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association held its annual St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Benefit April 8 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class C winners were, from left, Randy Giroir of Berwick, first place; Gil Gerard of Harahan, second place; and Dwain Arceneaux of Thibodaux, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class D winners of the The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's annual St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Benefit were, from left, Chris Rogers of Morgan City, first place; Ron Smith of Lake Charles, second place; and Jimmy Caillouet of Raceland, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association held its annual St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Benefit April 8 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class E winners were, from left, Hilton Rhodes of Bayou Vista, first place; Tyler Bourdier of Patterson, second place; and Joe Primeaux of Broussard, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Benefit
Kemper Williams Park
April 8
Class A — first place, Tim Gilmore (tournament champion), Bayou Vista, 5 wins-0 losses, 57.0 ringer percentage; second place, Dudley Michel, Bayou Vista, 4-1, 50.0; third place, Ricky Richard, Church Point, 2-3, 42.0.
Class B — First, Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 7-0, 44.6; second, Gerald Prados, Centerville, 6-1, 50.4; third, Cheryl Matt, Lake Charles, 4-3, 28.3.
Class C — First, Randy Giroir, Berwick, 7-0, 30.4; second, Gil Gerard, Harahan, 4½2½, 17.9; third, Dwain A r c e n e a u x , Thibodeaux, 4-3, 27.5.
Class D — First, Chris Rogers, Morgan City, 4-1, 18.5; second, Ron Smith, Lake Charles, 3-2, 20.5; third, Jimmy Caillouet, Raceland, 3-2, 16.5.
Class E — First, Hilton Rhodes, Bayou Vista, 5-0, 24.0; second, Ty l e r B o u r d i e r, Patterson, 3-2, 18.0; third, Joe Primeaux, Broussard, 3-2, 11.0