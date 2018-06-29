Morgan City High School graduate Jonathan Spinella, left, won the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's Scholarship. Spinella had a 4.0 grade point average. On the lanes, he had a high average of 214 as a senior with a high game of 298 and a high series of 692. He was part of the Morgan City High School District 3 bowling championship and a first-team all-district bowler as a senior, along with earning academic all-state honors. He plans to attend Nicholls State University in Thibodaux and major in accounting. Anthony Falgout Jr. presents the award. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Spinella wins bowling association scholarship
Morgan City High School senior Jonathan Spinella was presented the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's scholarship May 12 during the association's annual meeting and awards banquet.