Spinella wins bowling association scholarship

Morgan City High School graduate Jonathan Spinella, left, won the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's Scholarship. Spinella had a 4.0 grade point average. On the lanes, he had a high average of 214 as a senior with a high game of 298 and a high series of 692. He was part of the Morgan City High School District 3 bowling championship and a first-team all-district bowler as a senior, along with earning academic all-state honors. He plans to attend Nicholls State University in Thibodaux and major in accounting. Anthony Falgout Jr. presents the award. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)