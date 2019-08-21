Southwest rolls to win at Little League World Series

The Southwest Regional Champs routed the Midwest Regional Champs 10-0 in four innings in Little League World Series play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Monday.

River Ridge-based Eastbank All-Stars scored three runs in the first, two in the third and five in the fourth for the victory against Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Eastbank will return to action Wednesday when it meets the winner of Tuesday night’s game between the Mid-Atlantic (Elizabeth, New Jersey) and New England (Barrington, Rhode Island) champions. The Wednesday contest will be at 10 a.m. on ESPN.

Marshall Louque earned the win. In three innings, he surrendered one hit, one walk and fanned four.

Offensively, Reece Roussel led Eastbank with a 3-for-3 performance with a double and three runs. Other top Eastbank contributors were Derek DeLatte, 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run; Louque, 2-for-3, two doubles and two runs; Conner Perrot, 1-for-2, a double, four RBIs and a run; Gavin Berry, 1-for-1, a double, an RBI and two runs; Ryan Darrah, 1-for-3, an RBI; and William Andrade, two RBIs.

Drew Law suffered the loss. In 0.2 innings, he surrendered three runs (three earned) on three hits.

Law finished 1-for-2 at the plate, while Brett Buettner was 1-for-1.