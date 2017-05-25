Society for Protective Coatings golf tourney

The MARCO Team of Gregg Taney, Jamie Rodriguez and Todd McClanahan was awarded third place at the Society for Protective Coatings second annual golf tournament April 28 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The team shot a 60. Not pictured is team member Derek Fontenot. Congratulating the team members are tournament officials Lloyd Callais, Glenn Bass and Richard Broussard. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya of Idlewild)