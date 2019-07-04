SMC 8s will begin state tourney play Thursday

The St. Mary Central 8-year-old All-Stars will begin play at the 2019 AA State Tournament in Ruston Thursday.

St. Mary will begin play in bracket A where it will compete with DeQuincy, East Ouachita Recreation District and Minden.

St. Mary Central will meet DeQuincy Thursday at 5 p.m.

Friday, St. Mary Central will play East Ouachita at 9 a.m. and Minden at 1 p.m.

Following pool play, bracket play will begin Saturday and conclude Sunday with the crowing of the state champion.

The tournament, which features 24 teams, will conclude Sunday.

St. Mary Central advanced to the state tournament after finishing 3-0 in the District 3 Tournament last weekend at Peltier Park in Thibodaux with wins against Morgan City, Thibodaux and Franklin.