SMC 12s finish at runners-up at Louisiana Dixie Youth Majors South Regional

The St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars finished as runner-up at the Louisiana Dixie Youth Majors South Regional in Ruston Sunday, falling to Mike Miley 5-4 in the finals. Team

members are, kneeling from left, Evan Crappell, Grant White, Eli Lodrigue, Ian Thorguson and Lane Rogers. On the middle row are Thomas Nini, Henry Thorguson, Zack Kitchen,

Jason Matthews, Kaleb Leonard and V.J. Byrd. On the back row are assistant coaches Nick Rogers, Mark Nini and Brian Thorguson. Not pictured is Drake Rock and head coach Nick Rock. (Submitted Photo)