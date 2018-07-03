St. Mary Central's Cru Bella pitches during Sunday's 15-0 victory against Thibodaux as the District 3 Majors Tournament at Complex Park in Morgan City. St. Mary Central finished as district runner-up to Franklin after recording a 2-1 mark during district play. St. Mary Central will continue postseason play at the Louisiana Dixie Youth North Regional in Shreveport beginning July 13. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Morgan City 12-year-old All-Star third baseman Tate Hillebran makes a throw to first base during Sunday's 16-6 loss to Franklin at the District 3 Majors Tournament at Complex Park in Morgan City. Morgan City finished the weekend 1-2. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

SMC 12-year-old All-Stars finish as district runner-up

Tue, 07/03/2018 - 8:08am Geoffrey Stoute

