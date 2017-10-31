The Singles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament was held Saturday at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Winners, from left, are Tim Gilmore, first; Glenn Miller, second; and All Dodson, fourth. Chery Matt took third.
—Submitted Photo
Singles for Dollars Horseshoe Tourney held
The Singles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament was held at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson on Saturday.
The tournament was a blind draw, handicap; count all, round robin format. The winner in each bracket met in another round robin to determine the tournament champion.
Class Hearts
First place, Chery Matt, Lake Charles, 4½ wins-1½ losses, 30.0 ringer percentage; second place, Wanda Lantz, Marrero, 3½-2½, 44.6; and third place, Pat Pertuit, Marrero, 2½-2½, 37.5.
Matt defeated Lantz in a 40-shoe playoff, giving her the class title.
Class Clubs
First, Al Dodson, Morgan City, 5-0, 47.0; second, Jimmy Caillouet, Raceland, 3-2, 19.0; and third, Joe Primeaux, Broussard, 3-2, 13.5.
Class Spades,
First, Glenn Miller, Belle River, 4-1, 32.5; second, Danny Navarre, Caryliss, 2½-1½, 16.9; and third, Mary Begnaud, Lacassine, 3½-1½ , 38.1.
Class Diamonds
First, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 4½-1½, 62.5; second, Ron Smith, Lake Charles, 3½-2½, 30.0; and third, Linda Dodson, Morgan City, 3-2, 48.0.
Gilmore defeated Smith in a 40-shoe playoff game to claim class title.
Championship round
First, Tim Gilmore, 3-1, 59.3; second, Glenn Miller, 2-2, 30.0; third, Chery Matt, 1-2, 27.5; and fourth place, Al Dodson, 1-2, 42.5.
Gilmore defeated Miller in a 40-shoe playoff to claim tournament championship.