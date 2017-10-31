Singles for Dollars Horseshoe Tourney held

The Singles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament was held at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson on Saturday.

The tournament was a blind draw, handicap; count all, round robin format. The winner in each bracket met in another round robin to determine the tournament champion.

Class Hearts

First place, Chery Matt, Lake Charles, 4½ wins-1½ losses, 30.0 ringer percentage; second place, Wanda Lantz, Marrero, 3½-2½, 44.6; and third place, Pat Pertuit, Marrero, 2½-2½, 37.5.

Matt defeated Lantz in a 40-shoe playoff, giving her the class title.

Class Clubs

First, Al Dodson, Morgan City, 5-0, 47.0; second, Jimmy Caillouet, Raceland, 3-2, 19.0; and third, Joe Primeaux, Broussard, 3-2, 13.5.

Class Spades,

First, Glenn Miller, Belle River, 4-1, 32.5; second, Danny Navarre, Caryliss, 2½-1½, 16.9; and third, Mary Begnaud, Lacassine, 3½-1½ , 38.1.

Class Diamonds

First, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 4½-1½, 62.5; second, Ron Smith, Lake Charles, 3½-2½, 30.0; and third, Linda Dodson, Morgan City, 3-2, 48.0.

Gilmore defeated Smith in a 40-shoe playoff game to claim class title.

Championship round

First, Tim Gilmore, 3-1, 59.3; second, Glenn Miller, 2-2, 30.0; third, Chery Matt, 1-2, 27.5; and fourth place, Al Dodson, 1-2, 42.5.

Gilmore defeated Miller in a 40-shoe playoff to claim tournament championship.