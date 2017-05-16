Screaming Eagles Taekwondo competes in Pama Spring Invitational

Screaming Eagles Taekwondo Academy competed in the Pama Spring Invitational Taekwondo Championship April 1, in Chauvin. Competitors included, kneeling from left, Cooper Lagarde (third in forms and first in sparring), Kelly Aguilar (third in forms and second in sparring) and Aaron Verdin (third in forms and first in sparring). On the second row are Brian Ladday (first in forms and third in sparring), Jayden Ward (third in forms and sparring), Chance Bourgeois (first in forms and second in sparring) and Peyton Carbin (first in forms and third in sparring). On the third row are head instructor Grey White, Brock Bergeron (third in forms), Eddie Gray (third in forms and first in sparring) and Jude Bergeron (second in forms). (Submitted Photo)