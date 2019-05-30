Screaming Eagles Taekwondo attends championship

Screaming Eagles Taekwondo competed in the Pama Spring Taekwondo Championship April 13. Participants were, on the front row from left, Cayleb Henderson (third in forms and sparring) and Emmanuel Ramirez (third in forms and second in sparring), On the second row are Nakita Breaux Jr. (first in forms and third in sparring), Peyton Henderson (first in forms and sparring) and Orlando Navarro (second in forms and third in sparring). On the back row are Instructor Grey White, Landen Gahn (second in forms and sparring), Aidan Teague (third in forms and sparring), Kelly Aguilar (second in forms and first in sparring) and Miguel Deliva (third in forms and first in sparring).