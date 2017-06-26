Screaming Eagles Taekwondo Academy attends tournament

Screaming Eagle Taekwondo Academy competed in the South Louisiana Martial Arts Alliance open tournament June 3. On the front row are Kelly Aguilar (second in forms and first in sparring) and Copper LaGarde (first in forms and sparring). On the second row are Brian Ladday (second in forms and sparring), Jaydon Ward (third in forms and second in sparring), Taylor Sauce (first in forms and third in sparring) and Davante Walker (third in forms and first in sparring). On the back row are instructor Grey White, Raven Sauce (second in forms and third in sparring) and Eddie Gray (first in forms and sparring). Not pictured is Aaron Verdun (second in forms and first in sparring). (Submitted Photo)