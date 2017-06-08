Schaff converts double eagle

John Schaff made a rare albatross on Hole 13 May 26 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild. He hit a drive more than 300 yards and used his pitching wedge to hole out the second shot from 130 yards. This was only the Atchafalaya's third double eagle on record. Doug Streety made one on Hole 16 and Benny Splane on Hole 17. "I was playing to the left side of the green, and the ball kicked to the right and rolled into the hole,"Schaff said, who has been playing golf just eight months. "I'm excited." (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)