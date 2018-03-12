Berwick Junior High School student Hayden Robinson won the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championship in the 12-year-old boy's division Saturday at Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette. Last year, he was the state runner up in the 11-year-old division. Also competing on the state level was Darla Mabile, a Berwick Junior High student, in the 11 year old girls' division. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Kenny Alfred)

Robinson wins state free-throw championship

Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:32am Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo above)

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018