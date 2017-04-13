Red Sox win Santa Fe Cattle Co. Classic

The Morgan City Red Sox 10U team won the Santa Fe Cattle Co. Classic at Peltier Park in Thibodaux April 1-2. On April 1, the squad tied their first game, 6-6, with the Hammond Yankees. The Red Sox defeated the Ascension Biscuits, 6-5, in their second game. On April 2, the Red Sox beat South Louisiana Selects, 10-0, the Ascension Biscuits, 12-3, and the Thunders, 14-2, for the championship. Team members include, kneeling, Thomas Nini, Austin Cornes, Drake Rock, head coach Nick Rock, Shamus Lacoste and Bodie Hoffpauir. On the middle row are Drew Dinger, Gregory Hamer, Benjamin Case, Kyle Stansbury and Thomas Mancuso. On the back row are assistant coaches Shamus Lacoste, Andrew Mancuso and Greg Hamer. (Submitted Photo)