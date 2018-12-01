Progressive Bowling League report
PROGRESSIVE BOWLING LEAGUE
Nov. 13 – Week 11
W L
Bowling Stones 29 15
Gutter Cleaners 24 20
Wild Ones 19 25
Putt’s Honk Tonk 16 28
High scratch series and game of 1008 and 340 were bowled by Bowling Stones. High handicap series and game of 1261 and 452 were bowled by Gutter Cleaners.
High scratch bowlers were Angela Fields 633 (221, 210, 202) and Rosie Fournier 509 (204, 156, 149).
Splits were accom-plished by Angela Fields 3-10, Cathy Daigle 6-7-10, 2-7 and Beverly Mayon 4-5.
Nov. 27 – Week 12
W L
Bowling Stones 31½ 16½
Gutter Cleaners 26 22
Wild Ones 21 27
Putt’s Honk Tonk 17½ 30½
High scratch series and game of 1119 and 480 were bowled by Putt’s Honky Tonk. High handicap series and game of 1282 and 465 were bowled by Gutter Cleaners.
High scratch bowlers were Pam Hensgens 599 (205, 203, 191) and Angela Fields 530 (203, 166, 161).
A split was accom-plished by Shirley Bar-ras 5-9-10.