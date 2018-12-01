Progressive Bowling League report

PROGRESSIVE BOWLING LEAGUE

Nov. 13 – Week 11

W L

Bowling Stones 29 15

Gutter Cleaners 24 20

Wild Ones 19 25

Putt’s Honk Tonk 16 28

High scratch series and game of 1008 and 340 were bowled by Bowling Stones. High handicap series and game of 1261 and 452 were bowled by Gutter Cleaners.

High scratch bowlers were Angela Fields 633 (221, 210, 202) and Rosie Fournier 509 (204, 156, 149).

Splits were accom-plished by Angela Fields 3-10, Cathy Daigle 6-7-10, 2-7 and Beverly Mayon 4-5.

Nov. 27 – Week 12

W L

Bowling Stones 31½ 16½

Gutter Cleaners 26 22

Wild Ones 21 27

Putt’s Honk Tonk 17½ 30½

High scratch series and game of 1119 and 480 were bowled by Putt’s Honky Tonk. High handicap series and game of 1282 and 465 were bowled by Gutter Cleaners.

High scratch bowlers were Pam Hensgens 599 (205, 203, 191) and Angela Fields 530 (203, 166, 161).

A split was accom-plished by Shirley Bar-ras 5-9-10.