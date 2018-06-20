Patterson youth softball teams to begin postseason play Thursday.

Babe Ruth All-Star teams in ages 8U, 10U and 12U from Patterson will begin bracket play Thursday at the Babe Ruth State Tournament in St. Charles Parish Thursday.

In 12U, Patterson is the defending World Series Champion and returns five players from last year’s squad. Of its 12 players, 10 were members of a third-place World Series squad two years ago. Three coaches return from last season’s world champions.

The squad will begin bracket play at 1 p.m. Thursday against Iberville.

If Patterson wins, it will face the winner of Jefferson Parish Recreation Depart-ment-West and St. Charles, while if it loses, it will play the loser of that game.

Other 12U teams compet-ing are Terrebonne, Pierre Part and Jefferson Parish Recreation Department East.

The double-elimination tournament will conclude Saturday.

In 10U action, Patterson will meet Pierre Part in an 11 a.m. contest Thursday.

The Patterson/Pierre Part winner will meet the St. Charles/Kenner winner at 5 p.m. Thursday, while the loser of the Patterson/Pierre Part game will play the loser of the St. Charles/Pierre Part contest Friday at 9 a.m.

Other teams competing in the double-elimination bracket are Iberville, Terrebonne and Jefferson Parish Recreation De-partment-West.

Bracket play will conclude Saturday with a state cham-pion named.

In 8U action, Patterson will meet Kenner Thursday at 11 a.m.

The Patterson/Kenner will play the Pierre Part/Iberville victor at 5 p.m. Thursday, while the Patterson/Kenner loser will meet the Pierre Part/Iberville loser at 9 a.m.

Other teams competing in the state tournament are Terrebonne, Harahan and St. Charles.

The double-elimination bracket will conclude Satur-day.