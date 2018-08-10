Patterson splits games on final day of pool play

The Patterson 8U All-Stars split their final two pool play games at the Cal Ripken Invitational World Series, defeating the Winchester All-Stars after falling earlier in the day to the Bradford All-Stars.

Patterson defeated Winchester 11-9 and fell to Bradford 12-0.

Against Winchester, Patterson took an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Winchester came back with five runs in the second and four more in the third for a 9-8 advantage. Patterson tied the score at 9 in the fourth and added the game’s final two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Kohen Bonin led Patterson with a 2-for-4 performance with a double, an RBI and a stolen base. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Brilyn Johnson, 2-for-4; Tate Mouton, 1-for-3, three RBIs; Luke Domingue, 1-for-4, two RBIs; Carlon Butler, 1-for-3, an RBI and a stolen base; Traye Richardson-Dinger, 1-for-4, an RBI; Trey Rochel, an RBI and a run; Kane Chaisson, 1-for-3; Brody Swisher, 1-for-4; and Zack Sons, an RBI.

In Patterson’s first game of the day, Bradford scored a run in the first, three in the second and four each in the third and four innings.

Rochel led Patterson with a 2-for-2 performance. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Jayden Hillebrandt, 1-for-1; and Butler, Swisher and Johnson, each 1-for-2.

Following pool play, Patterson was seeded No. 10 in bracket play and faced No. 7 Heartwell All-Stars Friday at 10:30 a.m. The Patterson-Heartwell winner will face No. 2 Phipps Park All-Stars, who received a bye, Friday at 11 a.m., while the loser of the Patterson-Heartwell game drops to the Ironman Bracket where it will play again Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Ironman and World Series bracket play will continue through Sunday when champions are crowned.

Franklin All-Stars are national runner-up

The Franklin All-Stars, known as Team Louisiana, needed to beat North Charleston, South Carolina, twice Thursday to win the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

While Franklin won Thursday’s first game 14-4 to force a winner-take-all contest, South Carolina responded in game two with a 9-2 victory.

In game two, Dylan Inzina had an RBI for Franklin.

Franklin finished the World Series with a 4-2 mark.

Additional reporting by the Lumberton Robesonian.