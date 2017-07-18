Patterson in South Regional finals

The Patterson 10-year-old All-Stars are the lone area Triple AAA team remaining in postseason play as the squad rallied for an 8-5 victory against Ruston at the Louisiana Dixie Youth South Regional in Ruston Monday.

Patterson now will advance to the championship game where it must knock off undefeated Ville Platte twice to advance to the best-, two-out-of-three state championship this weekend in Alexandria. Tuesday’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m. If Patterson wins game 1, an if-necessary game will follow at 7:30 p.m. Ville Platte handed Patterson its lone regional loss Sunday, 18-4.

Meanwhile, in the North Regional in West Monroe, Morgan City’s postseason run came to an end as it fell to West Carroll, 11-8, Monday.

Below is a look at Patterson’s and Morgan City’s regional contests.

Patterson 10s

The Patterson 10-year-old All-Stars have recorded a 3-1 record at the Louisiana Dixie Youth South Regional in Ruston with wins against the Monroe Americans (10-0) Friday, Ruston (8-7) Saturday and Ruston (8-5) Monday. The squad’s lone loss was an 18-4 setback to Ville Platte Sunday.

Against Monroe, Patterson picked up the run-rule victory in five innings. Patterson scored three runs in the first, one in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Patterson outhit Monroe 9-1.

Patterson pitchers Dillon Richard and Braden Mouton combined to surrender just one hit and one walk while fanning seven. Richard earned the win as he pitched three innings and surrendered one hit and fanned five. Mouton pitched two innings and walked one and fanned two.

Brylon Jennings and Mouton led Patterson’s offense. Jennings was 1-for-1 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored, while Mouton was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. Other top Patterson offensive contributors included Drew Dinger, 1-for-2, two RBIs and two runs scored; Richard and VJ Byrd, each 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored; Billy Jack Caldwell, 1-for-1, a stolen base and a run scored; Landon Lipari, 1-for-1, a run scored; and Parker Jennings, 1-for-2, two stolen bases and a run scored.

Against Ruston Saturday, Patterson scored three runs in its final at bat for the 8-7 walk-off victory. Trailing 7-5 entering the bottom of the sixth, Patterson scored three runs for the victory. Patterson outhit Ruston, 10-5.

Dinger led Patterson with a 2-for-3 performance with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs. Other top Patterson offensive contributors included Parker Jennings, 2-for-3, an RBI and a run; Byrd, 1-for-3, two RBIs and a stolen base; Richard, 1-for-3, a triple and a run; Mouton, 1-for-3, a double and two runs; Landon Bernadou, 1-for-3, an RBI; Caldwell, 1-for-1, a stolen base and two runs; Lipari, 1-for-3; and Jennings and Haden Rebardi, an RBI apiece.

Byrd, the third of three pitchers Patterson used, earned the win. In 0.2 innings, he surrendered three walks.

Dinger started for Patterson on the mound. In 3.1 innings, he surrendered three runs (two earned) on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Mouton pitched two innings and surrendered four runs (four earned) on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Against Ville Platte Sunday, Patterson led for much of the first three innings, rebounding from a 2-0 deficit in the top of the first with four runs in the bottom of the first and led 4-3 after three complete.

However, Ville Platte scored five runs in the fourth and 10 in the fifth for a commanding 18-4 lead. The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Ville Platte outhit Patterson, 15-7.

Offensively, Byrd led Patterson with a 1-for-2 performance with two RBIs and a run scored. Other top Patterson offensive contributors included Brylon Jennings and Bernadou, each 1-for-2 with an RBI; Richard, 1-for-1 with a run scored; Mouton and Dinger, each 1-for-2 with a run scored; and Parker Jennings, 1-for-2.

Mouton, the second of five Patterson pitchers, suffered the loss. In one inning, he surrendered five runs (five earned) on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Monday against Ruston, Patterson rallied from a 5-1 deficit after three innings with three runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.

Despite the loss, R u s t o n o u t h i t Patterson, 13-10.

Mouton, Dinger and Richard led Patterson’s offensive production. Mouton was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Richard was 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Dinger added a 2-for-3 performance with two doubles, and three RBIs. Other top Patterson offensive contributors included Lipari, 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run; Brylon Jennings, 1-for-3 with a stolen base; VJ Byrd, 1-for-3; and Bernadou, 1-for-1.

Dinger, the third of four Patterson pitchers used, earned the win in relief. In 2.2 innings, he surrendered five hits and fanned two.

Morgan City 10s

The Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars finished 2-2 at the Louisiana Dixie Youth North Regional in West Monroe this postseason.

Morgan City defeated Haughton (10-6) Friday and West Carroll (20-7) Saturday before falling to Girard (7-4) Sunday and being eliminated by West Carroll (11-8) Monday.

Against Haughton, Morgan City led 3-0 after two innings and 5-0 after three complete. Haughton scored two runs in the bottom of fourth, and each team scored two in the sixth inning for a 7-4 Morgan City lead. Morgan City scored three in the top of the sixth, and Haughton, two in the bottom of the frame for the final.

Morgan City outhit Haughton, 10-8.

Kyle Stansbury led Morgan City’s offense with a 2-for-3 performance with two RBIs and a stolen base. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors included RJ Bennett, 2-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored; Benjamin Case, 2-for-4, a run scored; Gregory Hamer, 1-for-3, a double, an RBI and two runs scored; Bodie Hoffpauir, 1-for-2, an RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored; Brandon Cordero and Shamus LaCoste, each 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; and Thomas Mancuso, an RBI.

Cordero earned the win. In 3.2 innings, he surrendered two runs (two earned) on three hits with three walks and fanned nine.

Against West Carroll Saturday, Morgan City earned the run-rule victory in five innings. Morgan City led 4-0 after an inning, 6-2 after two complete and 11-2 after the fourth. Morgan City scored nine more runs in the fifth, while West Carroll plated five in the bottom of the frame but couldn’t stop the early ending via the mercy rule.

Morgan City outhit West Carroll, 18-7.

Case, Hamer, Bennett and Stansbury led Morgan City’s offense. Case was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored, while Hamer was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Bennett was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, a stolen base and three runs scored, and Stansbury was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors included Hoffpauir, 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored; LaCoste, 2-for-4, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored; and Mancuso, 1-for-4, a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Hamer earned the win on the mound. In four innings, he surrendered three runs (two earned) on four hits with three walks and fanned two.

Against Girard, Morgan City trailed the whole game as Girard took a 2-0 lead after an inning and led 4-3 after three complete. The Jefferson Parish team took a 7-3 after the top of the fifth, and Morgan City scored its final run in the bottom of the fifth.

Girard outhit Morgan City, 9-6.

Hamer led Morgan City with a 1-for-3 performance with an RBI and a stolen base. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors included Cade Menina, 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored; Case and Bryce Solar, each 1-for-2 with a run scored; Carter Whipple, 1-for-1, a run scored; and Bennett, 1-for-2.

Cordero suffered the loss. In 3.1 innings, he surrendered four runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk, one hit batter and fanned five.

Against West Carroll Monday, Morgan City could not hold onto a first-inning lead en route to being eliminated from the tournament. While Morgan City led 4-0 after the top of the first, West Carroll countered with five runs in the bottom of the frame and three more in the bottom of the third for an 8-4 lead. Morgan City cut its deficit to 8-6 in the top of the fourth, but West Carroll extended its lead to 11-6 in the bottom of the fourth. Morgan City scored its final two runs in the top of the fifth.

West Carroll outhit Morgan City, 6-5, and Morgan City committed four errors to West Carroll’s two miscues. Of West Carroll’s 11 runs, seven were earned.

Whipple led Morgan City with a 1-for-2 performance with two RBIs and a run scored. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors included Mancuso, 1-for-2 with an RBI; LaCoste, 1-for-3, an RBI; Stansbury, 1-for-1; Case, 1-for-4, a run scored; Bennett, an RBI and two runs scored; and Solar, an RBI.

Landon Aucoin suffered the loss. In an inning of work, he surrendered five runs (three earned) on three hits with two walks and one strikeout.