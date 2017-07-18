Patterson, Morgan City still alive in Triple AAA regional tournaments

The Patterson and Morgan City 10-year-old All-Star teams remain alive in regional play, but both will be trying to fight their way out of the elimination bracket as each lost their

games Sunday.

Both teams finished the weekend 2-1.

At the South Regional in Ruston, Patterson opened play with a 10-0 victory against the Monroe Americans Friday before rallying in its final at bat to defeat Ruston, 8-7, Saturday. The local squad fell Sunday to Ville Platte, 18-4. T h a t m e a n s Patterson falls to t h e e l i m i n a t i o n bracket where it will play Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Ruston.

Meanwhile, in West Monroe, Morgan City started the weekend with a 10-6 victory against Haughton Friday before routing West Carroll, 20-7, Saturday. Sunday, Morgan City fell to Girard, 7-4. Morgan City will return to action today at 5:30 p.m. when it faces West Carroll in an elimination game.

The north and south regionals will conclude Tuesday evening, and the winners from each will advance to play in Alexandria, beginning Friday, in a best, two-out-of-three series for the state title.

Look for more on each team, including stats from the weekend, in Tuesday’s newspaper.