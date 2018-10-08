Team Lakers (top photo) defeated Team Echo (middle) photo for the Patterson Community Center's inaugural Men's Basketball League Championship this season. In the photo above, Team Lakers head coach Terrance Johnson, the league's Most Valuable Player, stands with Coach Trevor Richard, who was honored with a plaque of appreciation for helping to start the league. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of Julia May)
Patterson men's basketball league
The Patterson Community Center hosted the inaugural Men's Basketball League this season. The five-week season featured six teams competing.