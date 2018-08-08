Patterson falls in pool play

The Patterson 8U All-Stars dropped their first pool play game at the Cal Ripken Invitational World Series Tuesday, falling to West Raleigh All-Stars 16-0 in five innings in Jensen Beach, Florida.

West Raleigh scored three runs in the first, seven in the third and six more in the fourth.

Patterson continued pool play Wednesday with two games. The local squad faced Fern Creek All-Stars at 9:30 a.m. and Fort Caroline Venom at 12:30 p.m.

Pool play will conclude Thursday, and bracket play will begin Friday. Champions in the World Series and Ironman Brackets will be crowned Sunday.

Franklin falls at Dixie Youth World Series

The Franklin 12-year-old All-Stars, also known as Team Louisiana, fell to the elimination bracket at the Dixie Youth Majors World Series in Lumberton, North Carolina, Tuesday, as it fell to South Carolina 3-1.

South Carolina took a 2-0 lead in the third and added a run in the fourth.

Ethan Judice scored Louisiana’s run in the fifth.

Judice finished the contest 2-for-2 with a double and a run.

The Louisiana-South Carolina contest pitted the two remaining undefeated teams in the tournament against one another. South Carolina advances to face North Carolina, who defeated Virginia 3-0 in elimination play Tuesday.

Louisiana will meet Florida, which survived in the elimination bracket after topping Georgia 10-1 Tuesday. The Louisiana-Florida elimination game will be played at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Tournament play will continue through Thursday when a Majors World Series Champion will be crowned.

Louisiana began the tournament with a 4-0 victory against Virginia Saturday before topping Florida 1-0 Sunday.

Additional reporting by The Robesonian.