Patterson drops two games in pool play at Cal Ripken Invitational World Series

The Patterson 8-year-old All-Stars dropped two pool play games at the Cal Ripken Invitational World Series Wednesday in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Patterson fell 8-2 to the Fern Creek All-Stars and 14-1 to the Fort Caroline Venom.

Against Fern Creek, Patterson took a 2-0 lead in the first and led until the top of the fourth when Fern Creek scored five runs. Fern Creek added three runs in the top of the fifth.

Brody Swisher and Jayden Hillebrandt led Patterson. Swisher was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Hillebrandt was 1-for-1 with a double. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Kohen Bonin, 2-for-3; Luke Domingue, 1-for-3, an RBI; and Trey Rochel, 1-for-3, a run.

In Patterson’s second game, Fort Caroline scored 10 runs in the bottom of the second and four more in the bottom of the third.

Patterson scored its lone run in the top of the fourth. The game was called in four innings due to the mercy rule.

Swisher led Patterson with a 1-for-2 performance with an RBI. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Traye Richardson-Dinger, 1-for-2 with a run; Rochel and Domingue, each 1-for-2; and Hayden Walker, Kane Chaisson and Brilyn Johnson, each 1-for-1.

Patterson concluded pool play Thursday with a 9:30 a.m. contest against Bradford All-Stars before facing the Winchester All-Stars at 12:30 p.m.

Bracket play begins Friday and continues through Sunday when the World Series and Iron Man champions will be crowned.

Franklin advances

to title game

The Franklin 12-year-old All-Stars advanced to the Dixie Youth Majors National Championship game in Lumberton, North Carolina, with a 2-1 win against Florida in an elimination game Wednesday.

Franklin, also known as Team Louisiana, met South Carolina in the national title game Thursday at 10 a.m. Franklin, which has one loss, must top undefeated South Carolina twice. If Franklin wins game 1, the two teams will play again at 6 p.m.

South Carolina advanced to the title game after defeating North Carolina 8-1.

Earlier in winner’s bracket play, South Carolina defeated Louisiana 3-1.

In Dixie Youth AAA (10-year-old) World Series action in Lumberton, Ruston, one of the final four teams still playing, was eliminated Wednesday with a 10-1 loss to North Carolina and will finish fourth in the World Series. North Carolina met Florida Thursday morning with the winner meeting South Carolina Thursday at 5 p.m. for the national title.

Ruston advanced to the World Series as Team Louisiana after knocking off Morgan City in a best-of-three series at the Louisiana Dixie Youth State Tournament in Alexandria in July.