Patterson drops final pool play game

Two East Side All-Star pitchers combined for a perfect game as the Indiana-based squad defeated the Patterson 12U All-Stars, 1-0, in Babe Ruth World Series play in Jensen Beach, Florida, Wednesday.

Savannah Hamilton earned the win as she tossed four innings and fanned five, while Jessica Cleveland pitched the final two innings and fanned one. Hamilton threw 43 pitches, 33 for strikes, while Cleveland threw 24 pitches, 15 for strikes.

The loss was the first this year in Babe Ruth-sanctioned play for the all-stars and the first for a Patterson All-Star squad at the World Series in two years. The last Patterson team to fall at the World Series was the 10-year-old All-Stars, which finished third in 2016 after falling to Oviedo, Florida. Last season, Patterson finished undefeated en route to the 12U World Series title. Included in those wins a year ago was a 7-3 victory against East Side.

Laila Dugar suffered the loss for Patterson Wednesday. In four innings, she surrendered one earned run on three hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

East Side scored the game’s lone run when Hamilton walked in the second inning, advanced to second and third base on passed balls and scored on a groundout by Taylor Kirkade.

East Side had just three hits as Selena Botello, Shannon Rudge and Peyton Rudge each finished 1-for-2. Kirkade had an RBI.

Patterson’s second game Wednesday against the North Carolina-based Wilmington All-Stars was rained out, and the squad began bracket play Thursday as the No. 5 seed. It faced No. 4 seed and Missouri-based Boonville All-Stars at 8 a.m.

If Patterson won the 9 a.m. game, it would advance to face the winner of No. 8 seed Rockville All-Stars and No. 1 East Side at 2 p.m. Thursday. The losers of these two games also will play Thursday at 2 p.m.