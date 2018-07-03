Patterson Cal Ripken 12U All-Stars win Cal Ripken State Title

The Patterson 12U All-Stars won the Cal Ripken State Title in Kenner Sunday.

Patterson dominated its opponents en route to a 5-0 finish.

The local squad will continue postseason play at the Cal Ripken 12U Southwest Regional, which will be held in Florence, Alabama, July 11-16.

“I think we did really well,” Patterson coach Mike Francis said. “Our pitching was really (good). … All our guys stayed up. We did well on the bat.”

Francis said his team handled the heat well, too.

At the state tournament, Patterson won game one Thursday against East Feliciana 15-1 in five innings before winning game two against Terrebonne 9-2 Friday. Saturday, Patterson beat Madisonville 11-0 in four innings before later in the day knocking off St. Charles 14-1 in four innings. Patterson concluded the tournament with an 11-0 victory against Terrebonne Sunday in the championship.

“We didn’t think we were going to dominate that bad,” Francis said. “We did really well considering you kind of get a team for you say two practices a week and you try to put so much into the little time you have. You’re not sure (how) you’re going to perform. But our team, they came together, they trusted it each, and they played ball. They did really well.”

Patterson’s Roy Jones was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Jones finished 5-for-14 at the plate for the weekend with a double and a triple.

On the mound, Jones pitched 10 innings in the tournament and fanned 16.

Other top Patterson offensive contributors from the tournament were: Austin Davis, 8-for-12 with a home run; Austin Perkins, 9-for-16, a double; Dylan Verrette, 4-for-12, a double and a triple; and Jason Matthews, 5-for-14.

Other top Patterson pitchers in the tournament were Davis, nine innings and 10 strikeouts; Braden Mouton, three innings, nine strikeouts; and Drew Dinger, two innings, five strikeouts.