Patterson baseball, softball all-star teams

The Patterson 6U Co-ed All-Star team is, kneeling from left, Brody Fontenot, Quintin Francis, Jaron Scully, Brayden Espinal, Myles Mouton, Reese Burgess and Brad Trevino. On the middle row are Khyler Butler, Jade Sigue, Morenze Culpepper, Graham Rideaux, Mason Blanco and Aaron Cage. On the back row are assistant coaches Jade Sigue and Spanky Blanco, head coach Coty Fontenot and assistant coach Brandon Trevino. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)
The Patterson 8U Cal Ripken Baseball All-Star team is, kneeling from left, Zack Sons, Trey Rochel, Brody Swisher, Kohen Bonin and Tate Mouton. On the middle row are Carlon Butler, Hayden Walker, Traye Richardson, Kane Chaisson, Luke Domingue, Brilyn Johnson and Jadyn Hillebrandt. On the back row are assistant coaches Benji Sons and Locky Bonin, head coach Mike Dinger and assistant coach Glenn Rochel. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)
The Patterson 10U Cal Ripken All-Star team is, kneeling from left, Zeph Brinlee, George LaCoste, Jackson Gierman, Hayden Ribardi, Chance Rochel and Stephen Swisher IV. On the middle row are Caleb Jennings, Javyn Christopher, Brody Newton, William Whitten, Jeremy Allemond and Linzy Howard. On the back row are assistant coaches Taylor Jennings and Clay Broussard and head coach Stephen Swisher III. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)
The Patterson 12U Cal Ripken All-Star Baseball team is, kneeling from left, Billy Jack Caldwell, Dylan Verrett, Braden Mouton, Landon Bernadou, Jason Matthews, Drew Dinger and Bryce Solar. On the middle row are Roy Jones, Brylon Jennings. Austin Perkins, Austin Davis and Collan St. Germain. On the back row are assistant coaches Willis Dore' Jr., Kirk St. Germain and Casey Solar. Not pictured is head coach Mike Francis. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)
The Patterson 8U Babe Ruth Softball All-Star team is, kneeling from left, Shelby Taylor, Kynzlie Crouch, Brooklyn Comeaux, Harlie Fontenot, Reese Gunner and Abigail Gros. On the middle row are Ava Washington, Kylie Whipple, Sam Brinlee, Emmarie LaPointe, Bailey Hartley and Kaylee Mingo. On the back row are head coach Jeremy Whipple and assistant coaches Brittany Fontenot and John Chautin. Not pictured is assistant coach Ryan Taylor. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)
The Patterson 10U Babe Ruth Softball All-Star team is, kneeling from left, Annie Doucet, Marlie Harris, Keaton Chaisson, Jordyn Gaudet, Zoie Scully and Maya Doucet. On the middle row are assistant coach Hannah Doucet, Britlyn Sanchez, Elena Espinal, Kensley Granger, Addison Mallet, Camren Rochel, Dakylah Green and head coach Gregg Granger. On the back row is assistant coach Dwayne Doucet. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)
The Patterson 12U Babe Ruth Softball All-Star team is, kneeling from left, Layla Richoux, Kyla Samuels, Bryleigh DeHart, Charlotte Callais and Madi St. Blanc. On the middle row, from left, are Kamille Lightfoot, Amaya Williams, Emily Lipari, Hannah Domingue, Ella Hover and Rylie Chaisson. On the back row are head coach Harris DeHart and assistant coaches Jeff Lipari and Jeremy Callais. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)
Patterson baseball, softball all-star teams
Patterson recognized its Cal Ripken Baseball All-Stars and Babe Ruth Softball All-Stars in a mid-May ceremony.