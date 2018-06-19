Patterson baseball, softball all-star teams

The Patterson 8U Babe Ruth Softball All-Star team is, kneeling from left, Shelby Taylor, Kynzlie Crouch, Brooklyn Comeaux, Harlie Fontenot, Reese Gunner and Abigail Gros. On the middle row are Ava Washington, Kylie Whipple, Sam Brinlee, Emmarie LaPointe, Bailey Hartley and Kaylee Mingo. On the back row are head coach Jeremy Whipple and assistant coaches Brittany Fontenot and John Chautin. Not pictured is assistant coach Ryan Taylor. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)