Patterson Babe Ruth State Tourney roundup

The Patterson 12-yearold All-Stars Red team finished 5-2 at the Babe Ruth State Tournament at Kemper Williams Park for a state runner-up finish.

The squad defeated St. Charles, 23-4, in four innings Thursday; fell to Jefferson Parish Recreation Department East, 9-5, Friday; and Saturday, defeated Patterson Black, 12-0, in four innings; Jefferson Parish Recreation Department West, 10-0, in four innings; and Terrebonne, 8-7.

Sunday, Patterson had to defeat JPRD East twice because the New Orleans-area squad was undefeated. Patterson defeated JPRD East, 7-5, in the first game before falling to JPRD East in a winner-take-all game, 7-3, that was called after four innings due to inclement weather.

Against St. Charles, Emily Lipari finished 4-for-4 with four runs scored, while Hailey Skiles was 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Hillary Pillaro added a 3-for-3 performance with three runs. Against JPRD East Friday, Lipari finished 2-for-3 with a run, while Amaya Williams was 1-for-1 with a run.

In the win against Patterson Black, Laila Dugar, 2-for-3, and Mikah Ortiz, Abbie Scully and Williams, each 1-for-2 with two runs.

Against JPRD West, Skiles led Patterson Red with a 3-for-3 performance with two runs. Other top Patterson performers included Hillary Pillaro, 2-for-3 with two runs, and Olivia Black, 1-for-2 with two runs.

In the win against Terrebonne, Lipari led Patterson with a 2-for-3 performance with two runs, while Maggie Lemoine was 1-for-3 with a run. Pillaro Skiles, Black, Dugar and Ana Vaccarrella each scored a run.

Against JPRD East, Ortiz finished 2-for-3 with two runs, while Lemoine was 2-for-3 with a run. Other top Patterson hitters included Skiles, 2-for-3, Scully and Williams each finished 1-for-2 with a run, and Pillaro, 1-for-3 with a run.

Against JPRD East in game two, Skiles finished 2-for-2 with a run, while Lipari and Ortiz each scored a run.

Patterson 8s finish 1-2

The Patterson 8U AllStar softball team finished 1-2 at the Babe Ruth State Softball Tournament at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson last week.

The squad fell to East Feliciana, 6-3, Thursday before bouncing back with an 8-2 win against Iberville Friday.

Patterson concluded the tournament with a 14-4 loss to Terrebonne Friday afternoon.

Patterson team members include Sam Brinlee, Emily Everitt, Jolie Thompson, Kynzlie Crouch, MacKayla Stockton, Londyn Robinson, Kylie Whipple, Emmarie LaPointe, Shelby Taylor, Isabell Ortiz, Emma Pitre and Abegail Bourque. Patterson will continue postseason play at the Babe Ruth Southwest Regional Tournament next week.