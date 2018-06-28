Patterson 8U All-Stars win Cal Ripken Machine Pitch--National state title

The Patterson 8U All-Stars won the Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch--National state title Sunday at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. The team now will continue postseaosn play at the Cal Ripken Southwest Region Tournament, which will be held in Mobile, Alabama, beginning July 12. Team members are, kneeling from left, Glenn “Trey” Rochel III, Kohen Bonin, Zack Sons, Brody Swisher and Tate Mouton. On the middle row are Jayden Hillebrandt, Kane Chassion, Luke Domingue, Brylyn Johnson, Carlon “Deuce” Butler, Traye Richardson- Dinger, Hayden Walker. On the back row are assistant coach Locky Bonin, head coach Mike Dinger and assistant coaches Glenn Rochel and Benji Sons. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)
The Patterson 15U Cal Ripken All-Stars won the district tournament this weekend at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Team members are, kneeling from left, Drake Dinger, Blaz Mayon, Hayden Landry and Kaden Samuels. On the middle row, are Amarea Christopher (Tournament Most Valuable Player), Robbie Connor, Johnathan Picou, Don Diaz, Joseph Larson, Dylan Fabre and Trevor Wiggins. On the back row are head coach Brett Dore' and assistant coaches Joe Larson and Nate Samuels. Not pictured are Reid Perkins and Grant Hebert. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Nate Samuels)