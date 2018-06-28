Patterson 8U All-Stars win Cal Ripken Machine Pitch--National state title

The Patterson 8U All-Stars won the Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch--National state title Sunday at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. The team now will continue postseaosn play at the Cal Ripken Southwest Region Tournament, which will be held in Mobile, Alabama, beginning July 12. Team members are, kneeling from left, Glenn “Trey” Rochel III, Kohen Bonin, Zack Sons, Brody Swisher and Tate Mouton. On the middle row are Jayden Hillebrandt, Kane Chassion, Luke Domingue, Brylyn Johnson, Carlon “Deuce” Butler, Traye Richardson- Dinger, Hayden Walker. On the back row are assistant coach Locky Bonin, head coach Mike Dinger and assistant coaches Glenn Rochel and Benji Sons. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)