Patterson 8U All-Stars win Cal Ripken District Crown

The Patterson 8U baseball All-Stars won the Cal Ripken District Championship in St. Francisville Sunday. Patterson finished the tournament with a 3-1 mark, defeating Pierre Part 7-0 in the championship game. The squad will return to action at the state tournament at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson June 21-24. Team members are, kneeling from left, Kohen Bonin, Brody Swisher, Luke Domingue, Glenn "Trey" Rochel III, Tate Mouton and Hayden Walker. On the middle row are Traye Richardson, Kane Chaisson, Brilyn Johnson, Zach Sons, Carlon "Deuce" Butler and Jayden Hillebrandt. On the back row are assistant coaches Benji Sons and Locky Bonin, head coach Mike Dinger and assistant coach Glenn Rochel.