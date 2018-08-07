Patterson 8U All-Stars competing in Cal Ripken Invitational World Series

The Patterson 8U All-Stars began play in the Cal Ripken Invitational World Series in Jensen Beach, Florida, Tuesday.

Patterson faced West Raleigh All-Stars at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday, the squad will meet Fern Creek All-Stars at 9:30 a.m. and Fort Caroline Venom at 12:30 p.m. Patterson concludes pool play Thursday with two games. Patterson will face the Bradford All-Stars at 9:30 a.m. and the Winchester All-Stars at 12:30 p.m.

Pool play will be held Tuesday through Thursday, while bracket play will begin Friday and continue through Sunday with World Series and Ironman Bracket champions crowned.

Patterson won the district and state Cal Ripken championships, while it finished 3-2 at Southwest Regional Play in Alabama.

Other teams at the 8U World Series are: Weston Eagles All-Stars, Oviedo All-Stars, Heartwell All-Stars, Phipps Park All-Stars, Mineral Area Nationals and Jeffersontown All-Stars.

Patterson enters World Series play with a 9-2 mark this summer.

Team members are: Glenn “Trey” Rochel III, Kohen Bonin, Zack Sons, Brody Swisher, Tate Mouton, Jayden Hillebrandt, Kane Chassion, Luke Domingue, Brilyn Johnson, Carlon “Deuce” Butler, Traye Richardson-Dinger and Hayden Walker. The team is led by head coach Mike Dinger and assistant coaches Locky Bonin, Glenn Rochel and Benji Sons.