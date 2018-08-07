The Patterson 8U All-Stars are participating in the Cal Ripken Invitational World Series in Jensen Beach, Florida, this week. Patterson opened pool play Tuesday when it met the West Raleigh All-Stars. Pool play will continue Wednesday and Thursday before double-elimination bracket play commences Friday. The World Series and Ironman bracket champions will be crowned Sunday. Team members are, kneeling from left, Glenn “Trey” Rochel III, Kohen Bonin, Zack Sons, Brody Swisher and Tate Mouton. On the middle row are Jayden Hillebrandt, Kane Chassion, Luke Domingue, Brilyn Johnson, Carlon “Deuce” Butler, Traye Richardson-Dinger and Hayden Walker. On the back row are assistant coach Locky Bonin, head coach Mike Dinger and assistant coaches Glenn Rochel and Benji Sons. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)
Patterson 8U All-Stars competing in Cal Ripken Invitational World Series
The Patterson 8U All-Stars began play in the Cal Ripken Invitational World Series in Jensen Beach, Florida, Tuesday.
Patterson faced West Raleigh All-Stars at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday, the squad will meet Fern Creek All-Stars at 9:30 a.m. and Fort Caroline Venom at 12:30 p.m. Patterson concludes pool play Thursday with two games. Patterson will face the Bradford All-Stars at 9:30 a.m. and the Winchester All-Stars at 12:30 p.m.
Pool play will be held Tuesday through Thursday, while bracket play will begin Friday and continue through Sunday with World Series and Ironman Bracket champions crowned.
Patterson won the district and state Cal Ripken championships, while it finished 3-2 at Southwest Regional Play in Alabama.
Other teams at the 8U World Series are: Weston Eagles All-Stars, Oviedo All-Stars, Heartwell All-Stars, Phipps Park All-Stars, Mineral Area Nationals and Jeffersontown All-Stars.
Patterson enters World Series play with a 9-2 mark this summer.
Team members are: Glenn “Trey” Rochel III, Kohen Bonin, Zack Sons, Brody Swisher, Tate Mouton, Jayden Hillebrandt, Kane Chassion, Luke Domingue, Brilyn Johnson, Carlon “Deuce” Butler, Traye Richardson-Dinger and Hayden Walker. The team is led by head coach Mike Dinger and assistant coaches Locky Bonin, Glenn Rochel and Benji Sons.