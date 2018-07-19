The Patterson Babe Ruth 13-to-15-year-old All- Stars will continue their season at the Babe Ruth Southwest Region Tournament in Andalusia, Alabama, beginning Friday. Patterson enters the tournament after having won the district and Babe Ruth state tournaments. Team members are, kneeling from left, Grant Hebert, Kaden Samuels, Blaz Mayon, Hayden Bailey, Dylan Fabre and Drake Dinger. Standing, are head coach Brett Dore’, Robbie Connor, Johnathan Picou, Don Diaz, Joseph Larson, Trevor Wiggins, Amarea Christopher and assistant coach Joe Larson. Not pictured are assistant coach Nate Samuels and Reid Perkins. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Angela Larson)
Patterson 15s to open play in Alabama Friday
The Patterson 13-to-15-year-old All-Stars will begin play in the Babe Ruth Southwest Region Tournament Friday in Andalusia, Alabama.
The squad will open the tournament with a 10 a.m. contest against Crossett, Arkansas.
The winner of the Patterson-Crossett contest will meet the winner of the Sylacauga, Alabama-SBC-Texas winner Sunday at 9 a.m., while the loser of the Patterson-Crossett game will meet the loser of the Sumerall-Covington Co. game Saturday at noon.
The nine-team tournament also features Denver City, Texas; Tallassee, Alabama, and Fort Smith, Arkansas.
The double-elimination tournament will continue through Tuesday when a champion will be crowned.
Patterson enters the Southwest Region tournament after having won the district and state championship.
The winner of the southwest region tournament will advance to the Babe Ruth 13-to-15-year-old World Series in Longview, Washington, beginning Aug. 7.