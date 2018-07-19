Patterson 15s to open play in Alabama Friday

The Patterson 13-to-15-year-old All-Stars will begin play in the Babe Ruth Southwest Region Tournament Friday in Andalusia, Alabama.

The squad will open the tournament with a 10 a.m. contest against Crossett, Arkansas.

The winner of the Patterson-Crossett contest will meet the winner of the Sylacauga, Alabama-SBC-Texas winner Sunday at 9 a.m., while the loser of the Patterson-Crossett game will meet the loser of the Sumerall-Covington Co. game Saturday at noon.

The nine-team tournament also features Denver City, Texas; Tallassee, Alabama, and Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The double-elimination tournament will continue through Tuesday when a champion will be crowned.

Patterson enters the Southwest Region tournament after having won the district and state championship.

The winner of the southwest region tournament will advance to the Babe Ruth 13-to-15-year-old World Series in Longview, Washington, beginning Aug. 7.