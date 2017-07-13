Patterson 14U All-Stars win state title

The Patterson 14U baseball All-Stars won the Babe Ruth State Tournament in Madisonville Saturday after concluding tournament play with a 3-0 mark and now will continue play at the Babe Ruth Southwest Regional in Plainview, Texas, July 20-25.

In the championship game Saturday, Patterson defeated Madisonville, 3-0, in three innings. The game was cut short following an injury on the Madisonville team that left them short of players.

Grant Hebert drove in three runs for Patterson.

On the mound, Reid Perkins held Madisonville to one hit in three innings. He was named the tournament MVP.

Patterson began state tournament play Thursday with a 13-5 victory against Madisonville. Patterson led just 6-5 through four innings before putting the game away.

Friday, Patterson defeated Ascension, 9-2, to advance to the title game.

At district June 15-18, in St. Francisville, Patterson swept Ascension in a best, two-out-of-three series, winning games 10-0 and 11-1.

During the tournament, Robbie Conner threw a no-hitter, while Blaz Mayon was named tournament Most Valuable Player.

As Patterson prepares for its Southwest Regional trip, the team will be holding several fundraisers this week to help defray trip expenses. Donations are being sought from individuals, businesses, and organizations who would like to help.

A spaghetti lunch plate fundraiser will be held Thursday at the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, a garage sale will be held from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day at 700 Kem St. in Patterson (behind the Patterson Health Care Center). Also, Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the team will sponsor a Pitching Booth using radar to measure participants’ pitching speeds. Donations also will be accepted at the booth.

Saturday morning, a Glove Shake will be held on Catherine Street in Patterson from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Donors may pass by and drop contributions in the players’ gloves.

Sponsorship ads will be sold for a state championship T-shirt, too. Businesses or individuals may place ads or names on the back of the T-shirt for their sponsorship. For a sponsorship form, please email therogerses@ cox.net.