Patterson 12U remains undefeated

Patterson 12U Babe Ruth All-Stars had no mercy on the host team as it took a decisive 11-1 victory in the second day of pool play at the Babe Ruth World Series Tuesday in Jensen Beach, Florida. At Pineapple Park, the Treasure Coast Athletic Association Wildcats of Jensen Beach, Florida, couldn’t keep pace with the defending champs.

The Wildcats managed three hits and a run in five innings of error-free play. Patterson slapped seven hits scoring 11 runs and committed one error.

Patterson’s Riley Chaisson took the win in her four innings on the mound. She only allowed one run and two hits while striking out four batters. In relief, Patterson’s Emily Lipari pitched one inning allowing one hit and a walk while striking out three Wildcats.

At the plate, Patterson saw Ella Hover go 3-for-3, with three runs, two RBIs and a walk. Lipari added three runs as she went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two walks. Layla Richoux scored twice following two walks. Laila Dugar was 1-for-2 with a run, an RBI and two walks. Hannah Domingue was 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs.

Also at the plate for Patterson, Chaisson was 0-for-1 with a run and three RBIs following two walks and a sacrifice fly. Kamille Lightfoot went 0-for-1 with a run and a walk. Charlotte Callais was 0-for-1 with an RBI after being hit by a pitch.

Pool play continues Wednesday as Patterson faces Indiana-based East Side All-Stars and North Carolina-based Super Optimist All-Stars.

The top eight seeds will play in the World Series bracket, while the remaining teams will square off in the Diamond Bracket.

Bracket play begins Thursday and concludes Saturday with champions in each bracket being crowned.

Patterson has been impressive thus far sporting a 2-0 pool play record while allowing only one run each game. In the first game, Patterson won 6-1 over Kentucky-based Jeffersontown All-Stars, the Ohio Valley Regional champion.

In fact, Patterson hasn’t lost a Babe Ruth game since July 6, 2017, when it fell to Jefferson Parish Recreation Department East, 5-1, in the Southwest Region Tournament.

Head coach of the Patterson 12U team is Harris DeHart. Prior to World Series play, he helped lead the team to a 13-0 record this summer — including 9-0 in Babe Ruth Bracket play — en route to the Louisiana and Southwest Region titles.

Other 12U participants are: a team from China; Florida state champion Winter Park Wildcats; Missouri-based Boonville All-Stars, the Midwest Plains Regional champion; Massachusetts-based Pittsfield All-Stars, the New England Regional champs; New Jersey-based Mount Olive All-Stars, the Mid Atlantic Regional champion; Washington-based Ellensburg All-Stars, the Pacific Northwest Regional champs; Virginia-based Rockville All-Stars, an invitational qualifier; and California-based Los Altos All-Stars, the Pacific Southwest Regional champs.