The Patterson 12U All-Star softball team will look to win its second straight 12U title when it begins play in the Babe Ruth Softball World Series in Jensen Beach, Florida, Sunday. Patterson, which won the title in 2017, will play an exhibition game Sunday and pool play Monday through Wednesday before beginning bracket play Thursday. The squad has a 13-0 mark this summer and has won the state and Southwest Region titles. Team members are, kneeling from left, Hannah Domingue, Emily Lipari, Ella Hover and Kamille Lightfoot. On the middle row are Laila Dugar, Charlotte Callais, Kyla Samuels, Bryleigh DeHart, Layla Richoux, Amaya Williams, Riley Chaisson and Maddi St. Blanc. On the back row are assistant coach Ronald Dugar, head coach Harris DeHart and assistant coaches Jeremy Callais, Jonathon Lightfoot and Jeff Lipari.
—Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Casie Callais

Patterson 12U ready to defend title

Fri, 07/27/2018 - 8:38am

