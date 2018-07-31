Patterson 12U All-Stars win 6-1 to start pool play

The Patterson 12U Babe Ruth All-Stars opened the first day of pool play Monday at the Babe Ruth World Series in Jensen Beach, Florida, with a 6-1 win over Kentucky-based Jeffersontown All-Stars, the Ohio Valley Regional champion.

Jeffersontown finished the game with four hits and two errors, while Patterson had seven hits and no errors.

Patterson got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning at Pineapple Park. The score remained the same until the third inning when Jeffersontown narrowed Patterson’s lead to 3-1. Patterson, the home team, then answered with three runs in the fourth inning to extend its lead to 6-1. That would end up being the final score. Neither team scored in the fifth inning, and Jeffersontown couldn’t manage any runs in the top of the sixth.

Amaya Williams, Laila Dugar and Kamille Lightfoot led Patterson at the plate Monday. Williams went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Dugar was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Lightfoot went 1-for-2 with two runs, an RBI and a walk.

Also at the plate, Ella Hover went 1-for-3 with a run. Bryleigh DeHart and Ryleigh Chaisson were each 1-for-3. Hannah Domingue and Charlotte Callais each scored a run.

On the mound, Dugar pitched a complete game going six innings and giving up one run on four hits. She struck out three and walked three.

Pool play continues through Wednesday. Patterson, the defending World Series champion, is set to face Treasure Coast Athletic Association Wildcats of Jensen Beach, Florida, at noon Tuesday. On Wednesday, Patterson will play Indiana-based East Side All-Stars at 8 a.m. followed by a noon contest against North Carolina-based Super Optimist All-Stars.

Patterson began World Series play Sunday with an 8-4 win in a four-inning warm-up game against North Carolina-based Dare County All-Stars.

Bracket play begins Thursday and concludes Saturday with champions in each being crowned. The top eight seeds will play in the World Series bracket, while the remaining teams will square off in the Diamond Bracket.

Patterson won both the Louisiana and Southwest Region titles and hasn’t lost a Babe Ruth game since July 6, 2017, when it fell to Jefferson Parish Recreation Department East, 5-1, in the Southwest Region Tournament.

Other 12U participants in the World Series are a team from China; Florida state champion Winter Park Wildcats; Missouri-based Boonville All-Stars, the Midwest Plains Regional champion; Massachusetts-based Pittsfield All-Stars, the New England Regional champs; New Jersey-based Mount Olive All-Stars, the Mid Atlantic Regional champion; Washington-based Ellensburg All-Stars, the Pacific Northwest Regional champs; Virginia-based Rockville All-Stars, an invitational qualifier; and California-based Los Altos All-Stars, the Pacific Southwest Regional champs.