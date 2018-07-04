Patterson 10U All-Stars place fourth at state tournament

The Patterson 10U Cal Ripken All-Star team finished fourth at the state tournament Sunday in Kentwood. Team members are, kneeling from left, Zeph Brinlee, George LaCoste, Jackson Gierman, Hayden Ribardi, Chance Rochel and Stephen Swisher IV. On the middle row are Caleb Jennings, Javyn Christopher, Brody Newton, William Whitten, Jeremy Allemond and Linzy Howard. On the back row are assistant coaches Taylor Jennings and Clay Broussard and head coach Stephen Swisher III. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)