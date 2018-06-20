The Patterson 10U All-Stars won the Cal Ripken District Tournament in Pierre Part this past weekend, finishing the tournament with a 3-1 mark. The squad defeated Iberville in Sunday's championship game. Team members are, kneeling from left, Hayden Ribardi, Jackson Gierman, Stephen Swisher III, Zeph Brinlee, Chance Rochel, Linzy Howard and Jeremy Allemond Jr. On the middle row are Caleb Jennings, William Whitten, Brody Newton, Jayvn Christopher and George LaCoste. On the top row are head coach Stephen Swisher II and assistant coaches Taylor Jennings and Clay Broussard. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)
The Patterson Cal Ripken 12U Boys All-Stars went undefeated this past weekend in Pierre Part at the district tournament, winning the championship game 22-0 against Iberville. Team members are, kneeling from left, Brylon Jennings, Landon Bernadou, Dylan Verrett, Billy Jack Caldwell, Tre Hebert, Jason Matthews and Braden Mouton. On the middle row are Roy Jones, Austin Perkins, Bryce Solar, Austin Davis and Drew Dinger. On the top row are assistant coach Willis Dore’, head coach Mike Francis and assistant coach Casey Solar. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)
Patterson 10U, 12U Cal Ripken All-Stars win district tourneys
The Patterson 10U and 12U Cal Ripken All-Stars won the district championships in their respective age groups this past weekend.