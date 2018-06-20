Patterson 10U, 12U Cal Ripken All-Stars win district tourneys

The Patterson 10U All-Stars won the Cal Ripken District Tournament in Pierre Part this past weekend, finishing the tournament with a 3-1 mark. The squad defeated Iberville in Sunday's championship game. Team members are, kneeling from left, Hayden Ribardi, Jackson Gierman, Stephen Swisher III, Zeph Brinlee, Chance Rochel, Linzy Howard and Jeremy Allemond Jr. On the middle row are Caleb Jennings, William Whitten, Brody Newton, Jayvn Christopher and George LaCoste. On the top row are head coach Stephen Swisher II and assistant coaches Taylor Jennings and Clay Broussard. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)