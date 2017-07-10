Patterson 10s win Dixie Youth District 3 AAA crown

The Patterson 10-year-old All-Stars won the District 3 AAA Title Wednesday with a 9-0 victory against St. Mary Central in Bayou Vista.

Patterson finished the district tournament with a 4-0 mark, outscoring opponents, 43-4. In addition to Wednesday’s win, Patterson also defeated F r a n k l i n , 1 7 - 2 , Tuesday; Thibodaux, 13-0, Monday; and Morgan City, 4-2, Sunday.

Patterson now will advance to the Louisiana Dixie Youth 10-year-old South Regional in Ruston, which will be held July 14-18.

Against St. Mary Central, Patterson scored a run in the first, two each in the third and fourth innings and four in the sixth.

Patterson outhit St. Mary Central, 12-1.

Patterson pitcher Drew Dinger threw a complete-game one-hitter with one hit batter and 11 strikeouts. Of the 69 pitches he threw, 52 were for strikes.

Dinger also led Patterson offensively with a 3-for-3 performance with two doubles, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Other top Patterson offensive contributors included Braden Mouton, 3-for4, with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored; Billy Jack Caldwell, 2-for-3, a stolen base and two runs scored; VJ Byrd, 1-for3, two RBIs and a stolen base; Brylon Jennings, 1-for-2, an RBI and three stolen bases; Dillon Richard, 1-for-4, a stolen base and a run; Landon Bernadou, 1-for-4, a run; Parker Jennings, an RBI, a stolen base and a run; and Landon Lipari, an RBI.

Evan Crappel had St. Mary Central’s lone hit as he finished 1-for-1.

Grant White suffered the loss. In 2.2 innings, he surrendered three runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks and fanned five.

Morgan City advances to regionals

Morgan City advanced to the Louisiana Dixie Youth North Regional in West Monroe later this month after defeating F r a n k l i n , 2 1 - 0 , Wednesday in its District 3 AAA finale in Bayou Vista.

Morgan City entered the day in contention for a district title, but Patterson clinched the crown as it finished tournament play undefeated.

With the second-best tournament record, Morgan City also advanced in the postseason to the North Regional, which will be held July 14-18.

In Wednesday’s win, Morgan City scored 12 runs in the first, five in the second and four in the third.

Morgan City outhit Franklin, 16-2.

Gregory Hamer earned the win as he tossed a two-hitter with five strikeouts. In three innings, he surrendered two walks.

He also led Morgan City’s offense with a 4-for-4 performance with a triple, five RBIs, a stolen base and three runs scored. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors included RJ Bennet, 3-for-3, with a double, three RBIs and a run scored; Thomas Mancuso, 3-for-4, a double, two RBIs and a run scored; Ben Case, 2-for-3, four RBIs and three runs scored; Cade Menina, 1-for-1, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored; Carter Whipple, 1-for-2, two RBIs and three runs scored; Landon Aucoin, 1-for-3, a stolen base and two runs; Kyle Stansbury, 1-for-2; and Bodie Hoffpauir, three RBIs and a run scored.