Norwood to run at IAAF World Championships

Morgan City High alum and former LSU track and field standout Vernon Norwood is among five former LSU Tigers who are representing that school at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Norwood, who represents the United States, is joined by Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), Michael Cherry (USA), Kelly-Ann Baptiste (Trinidad & Tobago) and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Great Britain).

The event began Friday and will continue through Oct. 6.

Norwood will compete in the 400-meter competition and may also compete for the United State in the 4x400-meter relays. The individual 400-meter heats are set for Tuesday at 8:35 a.m. local time, while the semifinals will be Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. The finals will be held Friday at 2:20 p.m.

The 4x400-meter relay heats will be run Saturday at 11:55 a.m. and 12:25 p.m., while the event finals will be held Sunday at 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Norwood ran a personal best of 44.40 in the 400 meter dash at the U.S. trials in late July to secure his spot in the open 400 meters. The time of 44.40 ranks him as the eighth-fastest man in the world this year. Norwood won a world title as a member of USA’s indoor 4x400 meter squad in 2016.