Nicholls hosts Lincoln in football opener

The Nicholls State University football program will take on Lincoln University of Missouri for its season opener on Feb. 19.

The game is presented by T-Mobile, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.

Coming off three straight Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearances and back-to-back Southland Conference titles, Nicholls will play seven games this spring. Following the Lincoln University matchup, the Colonels welcome Lamar University on Feb. 27 for its league opener.

“It’s special to be able to play at home and have a seven-game schedule,” Nicholls head coach Tim Rebowe said in a news release.

“Through these difficult times, I can’t say enough about how hard our administration worked to find us a nonconference game.

“I want to especially thank Andrew Kearney for the work he did in securing us a contest before the start of our Southland Conference schedule,” Rebowe added in the release.

“We will be ready and are excited for our fans to be there in full force.”

Out of Jefferson City, Missouri, Lincoln competes at the Division II level and is a Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association member. The Blue Tigers’ last game versus an FCS opponent was against Missouri State in the 2018 season.

Tickets went on sale to the public starting Monday. Season ticket holders will have until next Friday to renew their tickets. Due to COVID protocol, capacity restrictions limit Guidry Stadium seating to 3,000 fans for all home games this spring.